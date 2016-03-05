Kazakhstan forecast: Fog and black ice on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that most regions of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation today, March 5. However, fog, stiff wind and ground blizzard may hit some areas of Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Akmola, Zhambyl, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

Motorists are urged to slow down since black ice is forecast to cover roads in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda, Akmola, Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 28 mps in Almaty region.