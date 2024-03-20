Kazakhstan, France discuss coop in studying Lake Balkhash

A meeting took place between first vice minister of water resources and irrigation of Kazakhstan Bolat Bekniyaz and the French delegation discussing the joint study of Lake Balkhash and cooperation in the field of underground water management, Kazinform News Agency cites the country’s ministry of water resources and irrigation.

During the meeting, the outcomes of the cooperation between the experts of the French geological survey BRGM and specialists of Kazakhstan was discussed. Since last year, Kazakhstan has hosted eight seminars with the participation of French experts to define the most pressing issues in the underground water resources management.

Bekniyaz informed that the ministry to study in detain the issues accumulated and choose the most priority areas. Then, the Frech experts could come up with a concept note consisting methods to address them.

Also, the guests from France put forward the initiative to conduct a large-scale study of the basin of Lake Balkhash and draw up a model to manage its water resources. The process includes examining satellite footage and hydrogeological analysis. In case the project is to be realized experts from the French Development Agency are to be attracted.

As you must know, there are organizations engaged in studying and preserving the Aral and Caspian Seas. However, there is no a separate institution or fund for Lake Balkhash despite the fact that a large-scale study of the lake is necessary. We’re ready for joint work in this direction. Also, taking the opportunity, I’d like to invite the French delegation to the Balkhash 2024 international water climatic forum set to take place in late May, said Bekniyaz.

In addition, the sides discussed possible cooperation in the study of groundwater deposits in the west of the country on oil pollution.