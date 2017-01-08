EN
    10:03, 08 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, France discuss cooperation within UNSC

    ASTANA.KAZINFORM -  Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development of France Jean-Marc Ayrault  have had a phone call at the French party's initiative.  

    The French Minister congratulated Kairat Abdrakhmanov with the recent appointment to the post and the start of Kazakhstan's activity as UNSC member.

    The parties expressed satisfaction with the development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France, and exchanged opinions about the issues of cooperation within the UNSC and other relevant matters of the international agenda. 

     

     

