Kazakhstan, France have great potential for digital economy development - Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev believes Kazakhstan and France have a vast potential for cooperation in digital economy development, Kazinform reports.

"Kazakhstan and France have established solid strategic partnership, especially in terms of relations between our leaders," Minister Abayev said at the French-Kazakh forum Digital Economy in Astana on Thursday. "Nursultan Nazarbayev and Emmanuel Macron have recently met. I am confident this meeting will give a momentum to the development of our bilateral relations."



Abayev emphasized that Kazakhstan and France had managed to create a solid foundation for economic ties. He cited the example of Total which actively cooperates with Kazakhstan.



"I am adamant that our countries have huge potential for further development of economic relations, especially in technological innovations and IT projects. France is not just one of the leaders, it is the leader of technological innovations. Kazakhstan would greatly benefit from this cooperation," the minister stressed.



According to Minister Abayev, the Digital Kazakhstan Program signed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev last year is a foundation for promotion of our IT and innovative projects.