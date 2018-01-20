EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:13, 20 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, France launch Abay-Verne scholarship

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new mobility program for Kazakh students, named after two writers - Abay Kunanbayev and Jules Verne, was launched today in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.  


    The program is financed by the Government of France in partnership with the Center for International Programs of Kazakhstan and provides for the annual allocation of 100 grants (90 for second-year graduate students and 10 for doctoral students).




    null null 

    Speaking at the solemn launch ceremony, French envoy to Kazakhstan Philippe Martinet noted that today France is the fourth in the world in terms of the number of foreign students with 310,000 foreigners currently studying in the country's higher education institutions, less than 600 of whom are Kazakhs.

    Among the advantages of studying in France, the ambassador named financing research of the top performing students, as well as full access to medical services and a social security system for each student.
    null null 

     

    Tags:
    Science and research Kazakhstan and France Kazakhstan Astana Kazakhstan and Europe Kazakhstan and EU Education Events Education and Science Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!