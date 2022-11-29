EN
    17:56, 29 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan-France sales for 9 months hit USD 2.5 bln

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The sales between Kazakhstan and France for the past nine months reached USD 2.5 bln against USD 2.3 bln recorded in the same period of the previous year, the Telegram Channel of the National Economy Ministry informs.

    Kazakhstani exports to France over January –September 2022 grew by 5%, hitting USD 1.9 bln.

    The basic commodities of Kazakhstan's exports to France are crude oil, uranium, hydrogen, inert gas, and other nonmetals, driving engines, and power generators.

    Kazakhstan’s imports for the past nine months increased by 8.1% to reach USD 512.6 mln. The basic imported goods are vaccines, blood, gas turbines, pharmaceuticals, herbicides, etc.


    Economy Kazakhstan and France
