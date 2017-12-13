Kazakhstan, France sign military coop plan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The plan for military cooperation between the defense ministries of Kazakhstan and France was signed in Astana, Kazinform refers to the press service of the country's Defense Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the document was signed following the meeting of Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry Saken Zhassuzakov with newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to the Republic of Kazakhstan Philippe Martinet.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the main priorities of the international military cooperation of the two countries in the field of military education, peacekeeping activities and interaction between verification services.

Minister Zhassuzakov congratulated Mr. Martinet on his appointment and wished him successes in promoting the all-round strategic partnership between the two states.