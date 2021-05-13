Kazakhstan, France sign roadmap for cooperation until 2030

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and France signed a joint roadmap for economic and investment cooperation until 2030. The document was signed during the visit of the Minister-Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness under the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Frank Riester to Kazakhstan, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KAZAKH INVEST, together with the Embassies of the two countries and the Association of French Entrepreneurs MEDEF, Kazinform cites the press service of KAZAKH INVEST.

As Frank Riester noted, this document, initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron, will mark a new stage in bilateral strategic partnership and will become a powerful impetus in the development of bilateral ties.

«Franco-Kazakh strategic partnership is based precisely on long-term joint projects. For over twenty years, major French industrial groups have made the decision to establish partnerships with Kazakh companies in key and structuring areas such as energy, aviation, railway equipment and space. In 2018, the presidents of our countries initiated a roadmap for Franco-Kazakh economic cooperation for 2021-2030. The Road Map will give new impetus to our bilateral economic relations for the next ten years. I believe that all conditions have been created so that Franco-Kazakh economic relations could diversify and constantly expand over the next decade, and this time with numerous initiatives. I think that certain projects will be implemented in the near future», said Frank Riester.

It should be noted that the delegation also included representatives of a number of large French companies. Among them are the heads of such world-famous companies as Airbus, Air Liquide, Saint-Gobain, Orano, Total Eren, Vicat, Thales, Idemia, Tractebel, Alstom, business support institutions BPI France, financial institution Lazard Freres, etc.

During the visit, foreign delegates held meetings with the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan, the leadership of the Ministries of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Energy, Finance, Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, as well as the Akimat of Nur-Sultan, «Samruk- Kazyna» JSC and NMH «Baiterek» JSC.

During the dialogue, the parties discussed topical issues of strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the business structures of the two countries, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the fields of energy, modernization of water management and housing and communal infrastructure, digital health care, biometric systems, automotive, production of transformers, assembly of space satellites, etc.

Following the talks, a memorandum of intent in the field of healthcare and a memorandum of cooperation between the French Development Agency AFD and the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan were also signed.