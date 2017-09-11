Kazakhstan, France widen space and arms industry coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Defense and Aerospace Industry Minister Beibut Atamkulov has met in Astana with Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of France, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In addition, Francis Etienne, French Ambassador Extraordinary to Kazakhstan, and Nurlan Danenov, Kazakh Ambassador to France, also participated in the talks, the press service of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan says.



The sides discussed expanding and deepening the space cooperation as Kazakhstan and France are strategic partners in the field.

Since 2009, Kazakhstan's space remote sensing system consisting of two high and medium spatial resolution satellites, KazEOSat-1 and KazEOSat-2, has been set up together with the French partners and is successfully operating.

By using European space technology transfer, a state-of-the-art complex for assembling and testing of space vehicles is under construction in Astana.



The attendees highlighted that presently in Kazakhstan, there are a number of promising projects related to space activities, defense industry and cyber security which can be implemented jointly with the partners abroad, including France.

Thanking the hosting side for the reception and effective meeting, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne emphasized very warm and friendly relations between Kazakhstan and France.



The Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan expressed his hope for further successful and productive cooperation in the space and defense industries, and invited French companies to partake in the Space Days in Kazakhstan international forum and the 5th International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment, KADEX-2018, to be held in Astana in May 2018.





Also, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, accompanied by the French Ambassador to Kazakhstan, visited the National Space Center, where the high guest saw the real results of the Kazakh and French specialists' joint cooperation.