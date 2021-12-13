EN
    12:01, 13 December 2021

    Kazakhstan fulfills its social commitments, President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s state prize awarding ceremony held on the eve of the country’s Independence Day Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart focused on the country’s development directions, Kazinform reports.

    The awarding ceremony was held at the Akorda Residence.

    The Head of State noted that the country’s industry, agriculture, construction and financial sectors are gradually developing. The regions fulfill large infrastructure projects. Education and healthcare sectors are being transformed. The Government fulfills its social obligations, it rises pensions, benefits and wages. The public administration system has also drastically changed.

    As stated there, the Head of State approved 10 national projects aimed at improving people’s living standards and raising the country’s competitiveness.

    The President congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.

    «We became a strong country with strong economy and high standing,» the Head of State said.


