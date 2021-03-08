Kazakhstan futsal team retains spot in latest UEFA ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has released an updated edition of men’s futsal teams rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

According to the latest UEFA ranking, the Kazakhstani futsal team has retained the third place, scoring 2,112 points.

Spain tops the ranking with 2,247 points. Russia is ranked 2rd with 2,130 points.

Portugal (2,080) and Azerbaijan (2,030) round out the ranking’s top-5.

Croatia (2,003), Italy (1,990), the Czech Republic (1,924), Serbia (1,876), and Ukraine (1,861) also make up the UEFA ranking’s top-10.