EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:38, 19 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan futsal team to play two matches against Belarus

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan national futsal team will play two friendly matches against the national team of Belarus, sports.kz reports.

    In preparation for the European Championship qualifiers, Kazakhstan national futsal team under the leadership of its new coach Jose Alesio da Silva will hold two friendly matches against the national team of Belarus.

    Both matches will be held in Almaty, at the Zenith sports complex ("Baganashil") at 7:00 pm on 6 and 8 February 2017.

    The teams met twice in the past. On March 21, 2013 in Minsk, the match ended in a draw 1:1. And on December 3, 2014 in Tashkent, Kazakhstan won the match (4:3), and the tournament.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Football
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!