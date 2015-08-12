Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary and Public Administration Academy signed memo of coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM NC Kazakhstan Garysh SaparyJSC and Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The document aims at joint implementation of scientific-research projects, publication of textbooks, training aids and other educational materials and articles in regional journals covering space development activity. The parties agreed also to implement the programs and projects on support of gifted scientists as well as to hold jointly workshops and trainings on application of space technologies in various sectors of economy.

According to Rector of the Public Administration Academy Bolatbek Abdrassilov, high professionalism of the Academy's faculty and growing number of publications in leading world journals can really contribute to the fulfilment of these tasks.

"The agreement on cooperation with the Academy is not only an exchange of opinions but also a big opportunity for young scholars to master space technologies and widely apply them in all sectors of the country's economy and abroad", Marat Nurguzhin, Acting President of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary said.