Kazakhstan gears up to clash with Portugal in Davis Cup qualifiers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The draw in Astana determined the order of play between Kazakhstan and Portugal in the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas Qualifiers showdown this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik will face off with Portuguese Joao Sousa ranked 39th in the world on Day 1 on Friday. A clash between the most experienced Kazakhstani player Mikhail Kukushkin vs Pedro Sousa will follow.



On Day 2 Alexandr Nedovyesov and Timur Khabibulin will take on Portuguese duo Gastao Elias and Joao Sousa. The program of the second day also includes reverse singles starring Kukushkin and Joao Sousa and Alexander Bublik and Pedro Sousa.