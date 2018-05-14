EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:07, 14 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Georgia FMs to mull development of bilateral coop

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Foreign Affairs Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov will meet with Mikheil Janelidze, Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, in Astana on May 16, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Mikheil Janelidze is set to pay an official two-day visit to Kazakhstan on May 16-17.

    At the bilateral meeting the heads of foreign ministries of the two countries will focus on the state and prospects of bilateral relations in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as exchange views on international and regional problems of mutual interest.

    The meeting will result in signing of the Program of Cooperation between the ministries of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and Georgia for 2018-2019.

     

     

    Tags:
    Astana Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Georgia Ministry of Foreign Affairs Events Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!