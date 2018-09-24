Kazakhstan, Georgia to hold business forum to expand trade, economic coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan together with the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the support from the Kazakh Embassy in Georgia will host a business forum in Tbilisi, Kazinform has learnt from the organizers.

Participants who will convene at Radisson Blu Hotel this morning are set to establish direct contacts, step up commercial relations between Kazakhstani enterprises and potential Georgian buyers.



The Kazakh delegation at the event will comprise reps of large companies from mining, construction and machine-building sectors.



As part of the event, the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan and the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry are expected to sign the memorandum of cooperation.



Presently, Kazakhstan exports oil products, nitrogen fertilizers, pasta and fish products as well as pharmaceuticals to Georgia. Georgia's main imports are: wine, soft drinks, alcoholates, metal pipes, vaccines, condensed milk and cream.



It is worth noting that in January-July 2018 two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Georgia has grown 67% compared to the analogous period of last year and totaled $77 million.