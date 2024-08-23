Kazakhstan, Germany agree on new projects in education, water resources and agriculture

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev held a number of meetings as part of his working visit to Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

As part of the working visit, meetings took place with Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Education and Research Jens Brandenburg, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture Claudia Müller, German Water Partnership Managing Director Boris Greifeneder, Head of the National and International Economic Policy Directorate at the Federal Chancellery Holger Fabig and Scientific Director of the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences Susanne Buiter.

During a meeting with Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Education and Research Jens Brandenburg, prospects to jointly train personnel in the water management sector were on the spotlight. The German side expressed readiness to identify the university for collaboration with the new Kazakh National University of Water Management and Irrigation in the Kazakh city of Taraz.

The opportunities for entry of Kazakhstani agro-industrial and organic products into the German market were discussed at a meeting with Claudia Müller, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture. The sides agreed to discuss the concept of the regional center for sustainable agriculture in Central Asia.

During the meeting with German Water Partnership Managing Director Boris Greifeneder, it was agreed to develop a draft Global Water Partnership Agreement between Kazakhstan and Germany.

Photo: Kazakh government

The aftermath of the recent floods, unprecedented in their intensity in the past 80 years, indicated the need for innovative approaches to counter and prevent such catastrophes in the future. Under the support of the UNDP, Kazakhstan conducts testing of the German digital solution for flood forecast Talsim. We’re also ready to study the German experience in addressing causes of floods and programs to mitigate their impact, said Bozumbayev, during a panel discussion of the roundtable themed ‘Water – for sustainable development’.

While meeting Head of the National and International Economic Policy Directorate at the Federal Chancellery Holger Fabig, an exchange of views regarding cooperation in the industrial and commodity sector and joint development of mineral resources took place.

A meeting with Scientific Director of the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences Susanne Buiter focused on exploration of underground water resources in Kazakhstan.

Photo: Kazakh government

Following the working visit, a number of documents were signed.