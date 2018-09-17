Kazakhstan, Germany debate trade and economic cooperation prospects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with Niels Annen, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, who arrived in Kazakhstan to hold talks, Kazinform reports.

The German Minister of State will hold talks at the Presidential Administration and Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, head of the Kazakh MFA's press service Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.



Niels Annen noted Kazakhstan as a priority of the foreign policy and economic activity of Germany in Central Asia and thanked for supporting Germany's candidature to fill the non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the period of 2019-2020, Smadiyarov told a briefing.



In his turn, the Kazakh Minister stressed that relations between Kazakhstan and Germany are characterized by strong dynamics of development and noted the important role of Berlin in building partnership relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.



The sides debated prospects for bilateral trade and economic cooperation highlighting progressive rise in turnover between Kazakhstan and Germany that reached USD 4.9 billion in 2017.



The parties also agreed to support the growing dynamics of development of bilateral ties through working and new institutes of cooperation.