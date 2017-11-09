Kazakhstan, Germany discuss coop in combating corruption

BERLIN. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, during his working visit to Berlin, deputy chairman of the Agency for Civil Service and Anti-Corruption Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alik Shpekbayev met with the Head of South Caucasus and Central Asia Department of the German Federal Foreign Office Michael Siebert, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Alik Shpekbayev told the German official about the main directions of Kazakhstan's anti-corruption policy and, in particular, the measures the country is taking in order to prevent and combat corruption.

Special attention was paid to Kazakhstan's work with regard to broadening the rights and freedoms of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as automation of public services.

The sides also touched upon the current state and prospects for further bilateral cooperation in combating corruption and creating professional state apparatus.

The German side was invited to take part in the International Conference on Fighting Corruption scheduled for December in Astana.

It should be noted that the Federal Foreign Office of Germany is paying much attention to the issues of corruption and combating it in the partner countries.