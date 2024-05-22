Kazakhstan, Germany discuss key issues on bilateral agenda

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Chair of the Committee on Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid of the German Bundestag Renata Alt, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The parties addressed current issues of the bilateral cooperation, including the role of parliamentary diplomacy in deepening the mutually beneficial dialogue.

They noted active development of the entire range of cooperation in political, economic and socio-cultural spheres, significantly boosted by the reciprocal visits in 2023 of the countries’ leaders – Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The promising opportunities for strengthening mutually beneficial partnership in the areas of energy, including renewable energy, extraction and processing of critical raw materials, education and tourism were emphasized during the discussion.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko informed about the main areas and initiatives of President Tokayev to build a “Just Kazakhstan”, which was positively received by the German parliamentarian.

Kazakh and German representatives also exchanged views on the promotion of the reforms, with a special focus on human rights and democracy, as well as cooperation in this area within international organizations.

At the end of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to further enhancing the dialogue between Astana and Berlin on the full range of bilateral and multilateral issues.

Since 2005, the volume of German investments in Kazakhstan’s economy amounted to around $5.8 billion.

In 2023, the Kazakh-German mutual trade reached $3.9 billion (exports – 742.3 million, imports – 3.2 billion).

Engagement between “Kazakhstan-Germany” and “Germany-Central Asia” groups in the two countries’ Parliaments plays an important role in developing inter-parliamentary dialogue.