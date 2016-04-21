Kazakhstan, Germany to co-op in geological exploration sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Kazgeology national geological exploration company signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the German DMT GmbH & Co. KG, Kazgeology company said Apr. 20.

DMT GmbH & Co. KG is an independent engineering and consulting company which specializes in the sectors of natural resources exploration, mining and coke making technology, construction and infrastructure, product testing and building safety, as well as industrial testing and measuring technology.

The memorandum's aim is the cooperation between the companies for creation of a commercial lab to study geochemical features of samples obtained during geological exploration, preparation of a training program on reporting on the resources of CRIRSCO (Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards) with participation of experts in accordance with international standards.

The memorandum was signed within the 7th Mining and Exploration Forum "MINEX Central Asia 2016", which will last until Thursday in Astana, trend.az reports.