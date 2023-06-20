EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:12, 20 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan-Germany trade stood at 9.8bn euros last year

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Trade between Kazakhstan and Germany totaled 9.8 billion euros last year, President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «In 2022, the trade was 9.8bn euros, with Germany mostly exporting cars, chemicals; around 350 enterprises with the participation of German capital operate in Kazakhstan. The volume of direct investment stands at 340mln euros,» said German President Steinmeier during a joint statement to the press following the meeting with the Kazakh President at Akorda.

    Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh-German Engineering Institute is to be opened in Aktau.

    The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Germany also discussed the introduction of Kazakhstani projects to the Global gateway strategy.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Germany News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!