Kazakhstan gets a ticket to Water Polo World Cup Super Final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh men’s team beat Iran 7:6 in the group A, division II, at the now-running World Aquatics Water Polo World Cup in Berlin, Germany, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

On their way to the Super Final Kazakhstani players also crashed New Zeeland 10:9 and lost to Romania 5:19.

Thus, Kazakhstan got a ticket to the Water Polo World Cup Super Final to play vs winner of the match between Germany and China in the group B.