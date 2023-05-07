EN
    10:11, 07 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan gets a ticket to Water Polo World Cup Super Final

    Фото: Sports.kz.
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh men’s team beat Iran 7:6 in the group A, division II, at the now-running World Aquatics Water Polo World Cup in Berlin, Germany, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    On their way to the Super Final Kazakhstani players also crashed New Zeeland 10:9 and lost to Romania 5:19.

    Thus, Kazakhstan got a ticket to the Water Polo World Cup Super Final to play vs winner of the match between Germany and China in the group B.


