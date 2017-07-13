Kazakhstan gets closer to TOP-5 of European cups season

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After Astana's close victory over Lithuanian Spartak, Kazakhstan improved its positions in the 2017/18 European cups season rankings, Sports.kz reports.

With 1,375 points Kazakhstan rose from tenth to fifth place in the rating.

TOP-10 looks as follows:

1. England - 2.285 points

2. Liechtenstein - 2,000

3. Spain - 1,714

4. Germany - 1,714

5. Azerbaijan - 1,500

6. Kazakhstan - 1.375

7. Italy - 1.333

8. France - 1.333

9. Portugal - 1.333

10. Denmark - 1,250.