EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:41, 13 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan gets closer to TOP-5 of European cups season

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM After Astana's close victory over Lithuanian Spartak, Kazakhstan improved its positions in the 2017/18 European cups season rankings, Sports.kz reports.

    With 1,375 points Kazakhstan rose from tenth to fifth place in the rating.

    TOP-10 looks as follows:

    1. England - 2.285 points
    2. Liechtenstein - 2,000
    3. Spain - 1,714
    4. Germany - 1,714
    5. Azerbaijan - 1,500
    6. Kazakhstan - 1.375
    7. Italy - 1.333
    8. France - 1.333
    9. Portugal - 1.333
    10. Denmark - 1,250.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Football
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!