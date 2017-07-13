12:41, 13 July 2017 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan gets closer to TOP-5 of European cups season
ASTANA. KAZINFORM After Astana's close victory over Lithuanian Spartak, Kazakhstan improved its positions in the 2017/18 European cups season rankings, Sports.kz reports.
With 1,375 points Kazakhstan rose from tenth to fifth place in the rating.
TOP-10 looks as follows:
1. England - 2.285 points
2. Liechtenstein - 2,000
3. Spain - 1,714
4. Germany - 1,714
5. Azerbaijan - 1,500
6. Kazakhstan - 1.375
7. Italy - 1.333
8. France - 1.333
9. Portugal - 1.333
10. Denmark - 1,250.