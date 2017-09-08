Kazakhstan gets first victory at World Kazakh Kures Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Kazakh Kures Championship "Alem Barysy" has started in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.



Kazakh wrestler Yelaman Yergaliyev easily outbattled his opponent from Cameroon, Dieudonné Dolassen, having made a spectacular throw in the first minutes of the wrestle.



5 wrestlers, including four-time world champion and winner of "Kazakhstan Barysy" Aibek Nugymarov, winner of "Kazakhstan Barys" this year Yelaman Yergaliyev, young and promising athletes Aibat Seiten and Dauren Nuralinov, are defending the honor of Kazakhstan at the tournament.

The history of the Kazakh Kures international tournaments dates back to 2014 when the first "Alem Barysy" was held in Pavlodar. At that time, the winner of the international tournament was the Cuban heavyweight, the winner of the World Championships and the Olympic medalist in judo, Oscar Braison.