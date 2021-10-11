Kazakhstan gets through 4 waves of coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan has come through four waves of COVID-19,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoil told addressing the Government Hour at the Majilis.

He added that Kazakhstan went through four coronavirus waves triggered off by new COVID-19 variants. Some 7,800 daily coronavirus cases hit the new record then.

«Timely preventive and epidemiological measures helped curb coronavirus spread and stabilize the country’s health situation,» the Minister stressed.

He also noted that Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions remain in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’ as of today. Five regions, namely, Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities are still in the ‘red zone’, while Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan and Shymkent regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.