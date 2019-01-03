Kazakhstan given 3,000 hajj quotas in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Last year the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia allocated 3,000 hajj quotas for Kazakhstani pilgrims, the public consent committee of the Kazakh Social Development Ministry said in a release.



The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan annually concludes an agreement (protocol of intentions) with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia on the number of hajj quotas and hajj arrangements.



On January 27 this year at the invitation of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah the Kazakh delegation will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia to debate issues concerning pilgrimage arrangements and hajj quotas to be given.