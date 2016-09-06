Kazakhstan gives strong impetus to development of green energy worldwide – Greenpeace

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan gives a strong impetus to the development of green energy around the world, Tobias Munchmeyer, an expert of Berlin-based Greenpeace international organization, says.

“Our organization welcomes the initiative of Kazakh President who invited G20 member states to join the EXPO 2017 by holding several events in Astana. The theme of the oncoming exhibition is “the energy of Future”, i.e. development of alternative, eco-friendly energy sources. We can see now that Astana is keen on promotion of green energy development and contribute to environmental conservation around the world,” said Tobias Munchmeyer in an interview with Kazinform.

Greenpeace is looking forward to the EXPO 2017, he added.

Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in the Summit of G20 Leaders in Hangzhou during which he announced his vision of solution of the global economic problems.

N.Nazarbayev invited all the countries to participate in EXPO 2017 and suggested holding a number of G20-backed events in Astana as part of the international exhibition.

“Kazakhstan actively contributes to the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Paris Agreements and green economy principles. Astana EXPO 2017 will also contribute to this process,” he said.