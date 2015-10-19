Kazakhstan got official status in OECD DAC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the decision of the Council of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Kazakhstan has been awarded the status of ‘invitee' at the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC).

According to the Kazakh MFA press service, since this moment Kazakhstan officially establishes partnership relations with the OECD Development Assistance Committee. Noteworthy to say, that the OECD DAC is a globally recognized club of 29 donor-countries. The Committee's recommendations and conclusions serve as a model for the countries with a serious approach to the application of official assistance in development as an effective tool of their foreign policy. The "invitee" status at the OECD DAC enables Kazakhstan to gain advanced experience in policy-making in the sphere of official assistance to development. Besides, the country can enhance its position in international relations which helps getting maximum political dividends. The partnership with the DAC became an important stage in Kazakhstan's striving for OECD standards and its willing to join the club of 30 most developed states. The OECD Country Program of Cooperation with Kazakhstan for 2015-2016 was signed in January 2015, the MFA press service informs.