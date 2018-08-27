Kazakhstan gov't making up new Health Code

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New Сode "On the Health of the People and the Healthcare System" is being drafted in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Vice Minister of Health Alexey Tsoi told a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"To fulfill the instruction of the President of the country, the Ministry of Health has started developing a new version of the Draft Code 'On the Health of the People and the Healthcare System' of the Republic of Kazakhstan," he said.

The Vice Minister informed about the analysis of the key directions of the Kazakhstan development strategy within the 2025 Strategic Plan of the Republic of Kazakhstan, The Concept of Kazakhstan's Growth into the World's Top 30 Developed Countries, and Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy: New Political Course of the Established State.

Alexey Tsoi also mentioned that the ministry has already made up the concept for the Draft Code.

"The Draft Code will include 7 sections: the general provision, the section on public health protection, the organization of healthcare delivery, the educational and scientific activities, pharmaceutical activities and movement of medicines, the human resources of the system, as well as the section on the legal aspects in the field of public health," the speaker said.

As Alexey Tsoi emphasized, the adoption of the bill is aimed at developing and implementing the long-term, effective and sustainable healthcare model as one of the factors for the country could rank as one of the 30 most competitive countries in the world.

"The goal of the bill is to improve and develop the current legislation in the field of public health, develop the public health system, improve medical education and science, e-health in the Republic of Kazakhstan, ensure the high quality and efficiency of healthcare, and improve the current health legislation," the deputy minister explained.