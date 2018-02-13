Kazakhstan Government to reapprove work plan 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has charged ministries to update the work plan for 2018 in line with the priorities set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev during the enlarged Government session held on February 9.

"The issues which have been raised are under special control of the President. This ought to be qualitative, timely and complete work", Bakytzhan Sagintayev said addressing the members of the Government..

In this connection the Prime Minister told the ministries to prepare updated work plans within by the deadline which is February 16th.

"Before Friday the draft plan for 2018 must be updated as per the priorities raised in today's discussion and presented. At the next session we will reapprove the plan", said Prime Minister Sagintayev.