Kazakhstan grabbed 26 medals at IWAS-2015 World Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan earned 26 medals at the World Games of The International Wheelchair & Amputee Sport Federation (IWAS), the press service of the Kazakhstan National Paralympic Committee told Kazinform.

The five-day marathon in Sochi came to an end. 800 best sportsmen from 34 countries of the world competed for medals from September 27 through October 2. The Games programme included six disciplines: athletics, swimming, archery, table tennis, arm-wrestling and taekwondo. 42 sportsmen represented Kazakhstan at the IWAS World Games. The team grabbed 5 gold, 5 silver and 16 bronze medals - 26 in total. The team ranked the sixth after Russia, China, Poland, Bulgaria and Finland . IWAS World Games is one of the biggest sport events for athletes with physical impairment. Every two years the Games welcome the best athletes from all over the world