Kazakhstan grabs 1st gold at 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh judoka Yerkebulan Kanafin won the gold medal in the men’s 81 kg weight category competition at the now-running 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, Sports.kz reads.

On his way to the final Kanafin defeated rivals from Mongolia and France and South Korea.

Initially, the 24th Summer Deaflympics were scheduled to take place in 2021 but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Deaflympics, also known as Deaflympiad, is a multi-sport event for deaf athletes. It is set to take place between this May 1 and 15.