EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:32, 12 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan grabs 2 gold at Shooting Sports Competition in Germany

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's team won two gold and one bronze medals at the International Shooting Sports Competition of Hannover, Germany, Sportinform Sports News Agency reports referring to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Vladimir Isachenko, Sergey Vokhmyanin and Nikita Chiryukin swept gold in team drills (men, 25m). Alexandra Malinovskaya secured the gold medal in women's 50m rifle shooting, while the team of Vladimir Isachenko, Dmitry Suboch and Rashid Yunusmetov finished third in the 10m air pistol trials.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!