Kazakhstan grabs 2 gold at Shooting Sports Competition in Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's team won two gold and one bronze medals at the International Shooting Sports Competition of Hannover, Germany, Sportinform Sports News Agency reports referring to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Vladimir Isachenko, Sergey Vokhmyanin and Nikita Chiryukin swept gold in team drills (men, 25m). Alexandra Malinovskaya secured the gold medal in women's 50m rifle shooting, while the team of Vladimir Isachenko, Dmitry Suboch and Rashid Yunusmetov finished third in the 10m air pistol trials.