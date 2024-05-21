Kazakhstan grabs 2 gold medals at Bornemissza Memorial International Boxing Tournament

Kazakh boxers won two gold medals at the 73rd Gergely Bornemissza Memorial Junior and Youth International Boxing Tournament held in Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Nurassyl Ongarbay beat Slovak Kristian Garasnik in the men’s 54kg finals.

Another Kazakh boxer Daulet Tuleugaliyev defeated Ukraine’s Josip Kozakevich in the 80+kg final bout by th split decision of the judges.

Amir Ramazan secured silver in the 60kg weight category.