    11:08, 28 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan grabs 2nd bronze at U17 World Greco Roman Championships in Italy

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan hauled its second medal at the U17 World Greco Roman Championships in Italy, Kazinform has learned from Olympics.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Yusuf Ashrapov clinched bronze in the -60kg weight class by defeating Iranian wrestler 11:10.

    It bears to remind that this is the second bronze for the Kazakh squad at the event as another Kazakhstani wrestler Arsen Zhuma was the first to earned the coveted medal.


    Photo: olympic.kz
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Wrestling Sport
