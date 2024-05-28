Kazakhstan grabs 6 medals at Asian Armwrestling Championships

Karaganda athletes won six medals at the Asian Armwrestling and Para Armwrestling Championships in Tashkent, Kazinform News Agency cites the akimat press service.

Two para-athletes Nikita Yermakov and Kairat Tebayev pocketed two gold medals, while their coach Ruslan Tuspekov grabbed two bronze medals.

The championships brought together some 400 athletes from 18 Asian countries.

Nikita Yermakov won gold in the 55 kg finals (right and left), and Kairat Tebayev in the 75 kg weight category (right and left hands).

Kazakhstan tops the overall Asian Armwrestling Championships medal standings.