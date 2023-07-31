EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:04, 31 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan grabs air rifle bronze at FISU World University Games

    None
    Фото: olympic.kz
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakh team added the fifth medal to the country’s tally at the 31st edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China.

    Konstantin Malinovsky, Islam Satpayev, and Nikita Shakhtorin pocketed the bronze medal in the men's 10 m air rifle shooting finals, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier reported, judoka Sungat Zhubatkan won the first medal at the Chengdu World University Games slated for July 28-August 8.

    93 Kazakh athletes defend the country’s colors in 11 sports disciplines.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!