    07:33, 16 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships

    None
    Photo: instagram.com/kazgymfederation
    SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM The team of Kazakhstan won the bronze medal in the men's team all-around at the Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships 2023 held in Singapore. With the win the team for the first time ever propelled to the World Championships, Kazinform quotes kazgymfederation.

    Nariman Kurbanov, Milad Karimi, Dmitry Patanin, Diyas Toishybek, Alisher Toibazarov and Iliyas Azizov contributed to this historic victory as China took the first place followed by Japan.


