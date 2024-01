SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Stella Sukhanova of Kazakhstan has won a bronze medal in the women's kayak head-to-head challenge at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, the press service of the Shymkent administration reports.

Hungary's Eszter Rendessy took the top honors.



As earlier reported, Kazakhstan's Dias Bakhraddinov, Bekarys Saduakas and Margarita Gritsenko also won medals there.







Photo: www.olympic.kz