NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan claimed gold at the 2022 Asian Canoe Sprint Championships taking place in Thailand, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstanis Alexander Yemelyanov and Kirill Tubayev won gold in the 1,000m race at the 2022 Asian Canoe Sprint Championships.

Uzbek and Iranian teams finished second and third, respectively.