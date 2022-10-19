EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:03, 19 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan grabs gold at Asian Mountain Bike Championship

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan claims a gold medal finishing the 20km distance in 1:27:30 in the cross country team relay at the Asian Mountain Bike Championship held in Suncheon, South Korea, Kazinform ciytes the press service of the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation.

    The Kazakh team was made up of Denis Sergienko, Alexei Fefelov, Alina Sarkulova, Temirlan Mukhamediyanov, and Egor Karasev.

    Olympic Games (XCO) and Tournament (XCE) events are also to take place as part of the Championship.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!