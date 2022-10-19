Kazakhstan grabs gold at Asian Mountain Bike Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan claims a gold medal finishing the 20km distance in 1:27:30 in the cross country team relay at the Asian Mountain Bike Championship held in Suncheon, South Korea, Kazinform ciytes the press service of the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation.

The Kazakh team was made up of Denis Sergienko, Alexei Fefelov, Alina Sarkulova, Temirlan Mukhamediyanov, and Egor Karasev.

Olympic Games (XCO) and Tournament (XCE) events are also to take place as part of the Championship.