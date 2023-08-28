Kazakhstan grabs gold at ISSF World Championships 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Zuhra Irnazarova won gold in the 10m Running Target Women finals at the now-running 53rd ISSF World Shooting Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Sport Shooting Federation.

Notably, another Kazakh shooter Alexandra Saduakasova added one more medal to the country’s tally securing silver in the 10m Running Target Women finals.

Besides, Daniil Pochivalov and Mariya Dmitriyenko of Kazakhstan took bronze in the Trap Mixed Team finals.

The ISSF World Championships 20223 will run until September 1. It brings together 1,239 athletes from 101 countries from around the world. Shooters are set to earn Olympic quotas for Paris 2024.