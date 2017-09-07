Kazakhstan grabs gold at World Armwrestling Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh athlete Desha Dursayeva has won gold at the World Armwrestling Championship that takes place in Hungary these days, Kazinform cites the East Kazakhstan Physical Education and Sports Department.

Earlier, it was in 2017, when Deshi Dursayeva became Asian champion. She is also a silver medalist at the 2017 Kazakhstan Armrestling Championship.

Hungary's Budapest hosts the largest international arm wrestling tournament organized every year by the World Armwrestling Federation. The championship started on September 2 and will last until September 11.