EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:40, 04 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan grabs one more boxing gold at Elorda Cup

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Nurbek Oralbai claimed gold at the Elorda Cup international boxing tournament in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Nurbek Oralbai defeated the boxer from China 3-2 by a split decision of the judges in the Men's 80kg Final of the Elorda Cup international boxing tournament.

    Nurbek Oralbai is the gold medalist of the 2018 AIBA Youth World Boxing Champinships.

    Kazakhstan has so far collected a total of nine gold medals.

    Photo: sports.kz




    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!