Kazakhstan grabs silver at 2021 World Wrestling Championships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Zhamilya Bakbergenova won the silver medal at the now-running 2021 United World Wrestling (UWW) World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Kazinform reports.

2021 World Wrestling Championships is the 17th edition of the World Wrestling Championships of combined events. It will run until October 10.

In the women’s 72 kg gold final bout Zhamilya lost to Japan’s Masako Furuichi to win silver. Thus, she earned the country's first medal at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstani wrestlers will compete in three main styles of wrestling.