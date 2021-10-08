EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:41, 08 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan grabs silver at 2021 World Wrestling Championships

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Zhamilya Bakbergenova won the silver medal at the now-running 2021 United World Wrestling (UWW) World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Kazinform reports.

    2021 World Wrestling Championships is the 17th edition of the World Wrestling Championships of combined events. It will run until October 10.

    In the women’s 72 kg gold final bout Zhamilya lost to Japan’s Masako Furuichi to win silver. Thus, she earned the country's first medal at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstani wrestlers will compete in three main styles of wrestling.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!