    14:43, 13 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan grabs silver medal in Baige event at World Nomad Games in Astana

    Photo: Maxat Shagyrbayev / Kazinform

    The Zhorga Zharys horse racing run at a distance of 9 km of the Baige event came to an end at the Kazanat hippodrome as part of the ongoing World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Coming in first was Kyrgyzstani horse named Chikson Lok. Kazakhstani horse Ak zhauyn finished second claiming the Zhorga Zharys silver in the Baige event followed by another Kyrgyz racer named Empress.

    According to the preliminary estimates, the Kazakh capital was preparing to welcome around 100,000 tourists, who will be accommodated at 20 hotels.

    The V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held on September 8-13. 97 sets of medals were decided in 21 sports.

    The main competitions were held at the Astana Arena Stadium, Qazanat Racecourse, Alau Ice Palace, Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace, and Duman Hotel and Sports Complex.

