    10:50, 10 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan gradually closing down COVID-19 hospitals

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi announced a decrease in number of coronavirus patients being treated and number of COVID-19 hospitals rolled out earlier, Kazinform reports.

    «For the past month the number of patients staying at hospitals decreased by 20,000 or twice. All the regions started shutting down COVID-19 hospitals. For example, the Kazakh capital city closed down 4 hospitals for 330 beds, Almaty shut 11 hospitals for 2,000 beds,» he told the Government meeting.

    As the Healthcare Ministry claim, all the regions report a reduction in coronavirus cases. The number of COVID-19 cases dropped from 11,000 to 8,000 in the last week.

    Notably, Kazakhstan entered the COVID-19 ‘green zone’ on June 6.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
