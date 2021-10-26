Kazakhstan gradually closing down provisional infectious diseases facilities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan is gradually closing down provisional infectious diseases facilities,» the Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi said.

«Since August 1 Kazakhstan recorded a decrease in occupancy of coronavirus beds from 56 to 37%, ICU beds from 45 to 30%. There are over 30,000 beds in reserve. Due to stabilization of the country’s epidemiological situation the provisional infectious diseases facilities are being shut down the countrywide,» the Minister told the Government sitting.

According to the Ministry’s data, 103 facilities for 30,881 coronavirus beds closed down between August 25 and October 18.

As earlier reported, for the past 2 months the country’s coronavirus morbidity rate decreased by 4.5 times, death rates by 4.8 times.