Kazakhstan grain export to amount to KZT 7 million, Agriculture Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2015-2016 export of Kazakhstan's grain will 7 million tenge, this has been reported today by the Minister of Agriculture Asylzhan Mamytbekov at a briefing in Central Communications Service.

According to his words, this year Kazakhstan will harvest 17.5 million tons of grain. Thus, the export potential will be at a level of about 7 million tons. The Minister added that there are no new directions in the geography of grain export.