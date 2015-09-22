EN
    14:14, 22 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan grain export to amount to KZT 7 million, Agriculture Minister

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2015-2016 export of Kazakhstan's grain will 7 million tenge, this has been reported today by the Minister of Agriculture Asylzhan Mamytbekov at a briefing in Central Communications Service.

    According to his words, this year Kazakhstan will harvest 17.5 million tons of grain. Thus, the export potential will be at a level of about 7 million tons. The Minister added that there are no new directions in the geography of grain export.

